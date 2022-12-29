Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Saturday Night Live fans are urging the sketch show to write a skit based on George Santos.

The US politician has been mired in controversy as of late. Santos is under investigation by Long Island prosecutors, after revelations surfaced that he lied about his religion, education and profession as he campaigned for office.

The Republican has publicly admitted to fabricating key details in his resume. He insisted, however, that he had not committed any crimes and intended to serve in Congress nonetheless.

For example, in his official biography, Santos claims to have graduated from Baruch College, New York City, with a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance.

In a statement sent to NPR, Baruch College said that they could find no match for a George Santos who was born on 22 July 1988 and graduated in 2010. Find out everything we know about George Santos here.

Given the recent headlines surrounding Santos, SNL fans are urging the show’s writers to cast a comedian as the politician for a sketch.

One person wrote on Twitter: “I can’t wait for SNL to do a skit on George Santos!”

“SNL writers don’t have to do anything but put Santos’s public statements on cue cards and let an actor read them,” said another.

Election 2022 House Santos (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“When does SNL send up George Santos?” said one person, with someone else writing: “How much fun will SNL have fun with George Santos?”

Another added: “Sad for what it means for our institutions but this whole George Santos thing is kinda hilarious and I can’t wait for the SNL cold open.”

“I wish Chris Farley was still around to play Santos in an SNL skit,” wrote one fan about the late comedian and SNL alum.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Similarly, another person wrote: “How tragic that Andy Kaufman is not alive to play Santos on SNL.”

Comedian Andy Kaufman had made several appearances on the sketch show during its early years throughout the Seventies. He died at 35 in 1984.

Most people, however, said that Jon Lovitz would make a great Santos. One person wrote: “There is no excuse for SNL not to start their next episode with Jon Lovitz playing George Santos.”

“Jon Lovitz should spoof George Santos on SNL. No one else would be better,” said another.

Someone else wrote: “SNL needs to bring back Jon Lovitz as George Santos for a skit.”

Lovitz, 65, was a cast member on SNL from 1985 to 1990. He also starred in The Critic and A League of Their Own, and has appeared in over multiple episodes of The Simpsons.

Many people drew comparisons between Santos and a famous character of Lovitz’s that he created and portrayed regularly on SNL: Tommy Flanagan, the Pathological Liar.

Flanagan would tell huge lies in an effort to make himself appear important. One such lie was that he was married to actor Morgan Fairchild.

“So it turns out that Santos guy from NY is actually Tommy Flanagan, the pathological liar Jon Lovitz made famous on SNL,” wrote one fan.

Another urged: “SNL, BRING BACK Jon Lovitz to play Santos! It’s his character brought to life!”

Other lies that Santos told involve his employment history. The politician said that he is a former employee of Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, two companies which have since denied that he has ever worked with them.

He also lied about being the grandson of Holocaust survivors in at least two interviews this year. Santos is not Jewish. Attempting to defend himself, the Post quoted Santos as saying: “I am Catholic. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said I was ‘Jew-ish’.”

Find out more about Santos and the repercussions he faces here.