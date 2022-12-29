Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gogglebox family reveal the existence of their ‘secret son’ who was ‘not allowed’ to join the series

Their TikTok video has received over 2.4 million views

Annabel Nugent
Thursday 29 December 2022 12:05
Comments
Gogglebox family announce they are leaving Channel 4 show

Gogglebox stars the Baggs family have revealed the identity of their “secret” family member.

Fans of the Channel 4 series have grown familiar with the family who live in Great Dunmow, Essex.

Across three seasons, Terry, Lisa, Joe and George have given their opinions on the latest TV shows.

It turns out, however, that Lisa has another“secret” son who does not appear on the reality show with the rest.

This week, George posted a video to TikTok to tell fans he has a brother who hasn’t been introduced to the Gogglebox audiences.

Recommended

The video shows George, 20, and his older brother Joe, 25 in shot and dancing.

Soon, their other brother Danny Bayley comes into view. The sibling trio dance happily as a caption appears over the clip, reading: “When the secret brother who wasn’t allowed on Gogglebox comes over for Christmas.”

In the caption accompanying the video, Joe wrote: “Danny really stole the show with this one,” while Lisa quipped: “My secret son.”

The Baggs family joined Gogglebox’s 16th season in 2020.

While Danny’s existence comes as a shock to many fans of the show who are familiar with the Baggs as a family of four, some keen viewers would already have known that Lisa had another son.

The family has previously shared photos together with Danny on social media.

Recommended

Earlier this year, fans were disappointed to learn that the Baggs family had quit the programme and would not be returning to Gogglebox for its next season.

They shared a statement in May explaining the decision behind their exit, stating: “With lots of exciting opportunities approaching us all, we just couldn’t commit to filming another series, but are so grateful for the opportunity.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in