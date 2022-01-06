Channel 4 has given a former game show contestant £18,000 after spotting a mistake by host Jimmy Carr.

The channel sent the comedian, who hosts new series I Literally Just Told You, to give the contestant his deserved reward after noticing the error.

In the show, competitors are given the answers to questions they don’t yet know, and are required to remember them as the show goes on.

Eddy from Glasgow was asked for Ariana Grande’s age and, failing to answer, lost the chance to win the jackpot of £18,000.

It was later noticed that Carr hadn’t actually given Grande’s age earlier in the show meaning that Eddy hadn’t been told the answer.

A new video shows Carr surprising Eddy with the cheque at one of his stand-up shows.

“Now I’ve got something to tell you, I’ve got something to confess,” he says.

“You lost the money on a question – it was Ariana Grande’s age. We talked about her age but we never gave you the specific age so we messed up.”

He continued: “And when you mess up in life, you’ve got to own your mistakes. Here’s a cheque for £18,000.”

Jimmy Carr admitted to his error and rewarded the game show contestant with £18,000 (Channel 4)

I Literally Just Told You continues 12 January at 10pm on Channel 4.

Past episodes are available to watch on All 4.