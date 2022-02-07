Boris Johnson‘s spokesperson has condemned Jimmy Carr’s Holocaust joke about travellers.

The prime minister’s spokesperson said that the the comedian’s comments, made during a Netflix stand-up special, were “deeply disturbing”.

“Obviously, those comments are deeply disturbing and it is unacceptable to make light of genocide,” the full quote read.

Carr has found himself at the centre of controversy after a clip from the special was highlighted on social media.

In it, the 8 Out of 10 Cats presenter says: “When people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy and horror of six million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine. But they never mention the thousands of gypsies that were killed by the Nazis.”

He then adds: “No one ever talks about that because no one wants to talk about the positives.”

Carr’s joke has attracted widespread criticism from several MPs, including Savid Javid, and organisations like the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.

Netflix has been called upon to remove the special, with David Baddiel, a “close friend” of the comedian, calling the joke “indefensible”.

Carr himself is yet to officially comment on the controversy, but addressed the furore during a stand-up set on Saturday (5 February)after being heckled by an audience member. It is reported that he “made light” of the backlash during the show.

More to follow