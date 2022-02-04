Labour MP Nadia Whittome urges Netflix to remove Jimmy Carr’s ‘vile’ Holocaust joke

Labour MP Nadia Whittome has written to Netflix urging the platform to remove Jimmy Carr’s latest stand-up special, which has been heavily criticised over a joke about the Holocaust.

In a widely shared clip from Carr’s show His Dark Material – which arrived on Netflix on Christmas Day – the comedian tells the audience: “Strap in everyone, you ready?”

“When people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy and horror of six million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine,” he continues, adding: “But they never mention the thousands of gypsies that were killed by the Nazis.”

He then adds: “No one ever talks about that because no one wants to talk about the positives.”

In the wake of an online backlash after the clip circulated on social media, Whittome, MP for Nottingham East, tweeted: “I have written urging Netflix to remove Jimmy Carr’s vile anti-GRT and antisemitic material.

“I have also requested an update from @DCMS on progress to bring streaming platforms under Ofcom regulation. My full solidarity with GRT communities, today and always.”

In the letter, Whittome wrote: “In funding, streaming and profiting from this material, Netflix is legitimising and perpetuating racism.

“Material of the kind on your platform does not exist in isolation and it has real-life consequences: GRT communities continue to be systematically targeted by governments across Europe and research by Buckinghamshire New University found that ‘anti-Gypsy hate crime is linked to epidemic of needless deaths in Gypsy, Traveller, Roma, Showman and Boater communities’.”

The Traveller Movement’s official account was one of those to criticise Carr’s special earlier on Friday (4 February), posting: “This is truly disturbing and goes way beyond humour. We need all your support in calling this out.”

The group has also asked Netflix to remove the special from its platform.

The Independent has contacted Netflix and Carr’s representatives for comment.