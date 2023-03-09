Jimmy Fallon pranks The Voice judges by auditioning for competition

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Fallon has surprised judges by auditioning for the latest episode of The Voice in the US.

The presenter pranked the 23rd series judges, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper, on Tuesday night’s (7 March) show when he appeared in secret to perform.

Host Carson Daly told viewers he had a “special surprise” for them, before Fallon appeared on the show.

"Right now, we have an artist backstage preparing for the biggest performance of their entire life," he said, teasing the surprise guest.

Fallon then joined the stage to sing 1982’s “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near)” by Michael McDonald.

Three out of four of the judges pressed their buzzers to turn around during the performance. Shelton was the only one to resist the temptation to spin his chair until Fallon approached him.

The country singer claimed that he knew it was Fallon performing: "It didn’t take me long to figure out that it was Jimmy Fallon.”

"There was no way I was gonna hit my button. He does not deserve a chair turn on this show. Jimmy’s impersonation is the equivalent of walking up to Michael McDonald and slapping him in the face,” he added, before shaking Fallon’s hand and hugging him.

Fallon responded by admitting that he jumped at the opportunity to prank Shelton: "I’m across the parking lot doing our show, That’s My Jam," he explained. "I texted Carson [the show’s host] and said I gotta come over... Hey, buddy, 23 seasons, congratulations!"

The judge recently announced that he’d decided that the series would be his last on the NBC show.

Blake Shelton (getty)

“I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” he said in a statement.

“It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”