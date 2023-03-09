Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mae Muller will be representing the United Kingdom at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The 25-year-old singer was announced as the UK’s entry on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show on Thursday morning (9 March).

Muller shared the news with the British public herself while appearing on the radio show.

ashe will perform her track “I Wrote a Song” for the competition in Liverpool, and will be the first female act the UK has had for five years.

The singer follows Sam Ryder who, after years of UK acts getting underwhelming Eurovision results, placed second to Ukraine in 2022.

Who is the new Eurovision contest singer?

Mae Muller is a 25-year-old pop singer from Kentish Town in London. She was born on 26 August 1997.

Muller first became known after releasing her track “Better Days” in 2021. The song has amassed nearly 400 million streams.

The singer released her debut album Chapter 1 in April 2019, before going on to support Little Mix on their LM5: The Tour that same year.

She used to work at pubs and fashion store American Apparel before being found by her manager following some uploads of demos to Soundcloud.

Announcing the news of her Eurovision entry to her Instagram page, Muller said: “GUYS!!! i cannot believe i’m even saying this… but i am this year’s uk entry for EUROVISION 2023 with my track “I Wrote A Song”!!!

“This has been the hardest secret to keep in the WORLD (literally nearly let it slip a million times lol scream) but the news is finally out!!!

“The song is out right now, i’m so pleased it’s finally yours, and what an honour to host on behalf of ukraine, it’s going to be so special ❤️ @eurovision 2023 LETS GO! LIVERPOOL I WILL SEE YOU VERY SOON,” she added.