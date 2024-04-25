For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Kimmel has mocked Kanye West for his decision to get into the porn business, joking that the controversial rapper’s new “Yeezy Porn” venture is “the next logical step after opening a Pre-K through 12th grade Christian private school”.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host added on Wednesday’s (24 April) show: “You can’t say he doesn’t have range, right?”

West – who legally changed his name to “Ye” in 2021 – seemingly confirmed his new business interest by sharing a video on Twitter/X yesterday (24 April) with the provocative caption: “Yeezy Porn is C***ing.”

“That’s the kind of business genius he is,” Kimmel added. “He said: ‘You know what the internet could use? Some porn!’”

Kimmel then suggested that West should look to the UK to find new talent, playing a recent clip from This Morning in which hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard speak to Matt Bar, a 40-year-old who claims to have the “largest penis in Britain”.

“I have to say, I feel like we might be doing morning TV wrong here,” Kimmel joked after the clip. “Good Morning America today had a story about a Kristi Yamaguchi Olympic Barbie doll. We’re falling behind!”

Jimmy Kimmel and Kanye West ( Getty )

Kimmel also made fun of the fact that West is reportedly working with Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband Mike Moz on the new business.

“If you told me five years ago that Kanye West would be working with Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband on a porn venture, I would have said... ‘Yeah, I believe that,’” said Kimmel. “It doesn’t make no sense.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Oscar-winner Emma Stone had denied reports that she called Kimmel a “pr***” after he joked about her film Poor Things while hosting the Academy Awards.

Kimmel showed a short compilation of clips from the film during the ceremony before joking, in reference to the film’s frequent sexual depictions: “Those were all the parts of Poor Things we’re allowed to show on TV.”

Footage then captured Stone turning to say something to her husband, Dave McCary, and fans later speculated that she had muttered the word “pr***”.

Asked about the moment by The Hollywood Reporter, Stone said: “No! I didn’t call him a pr***.” She added: “What did I say? I didn’t call him a pr***. I wasn’t upset with him at all. I’ll have to look that up.”

Nathan Fielder, Stone’s co-star in the black comedy series The Curse, added that Stone was unlikely to have reacted negatively to Kimmel’s line as she is “always down for a joke”.

Stone described herself as “near-unoffendable”.