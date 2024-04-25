Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kanye West appears to have confirmed reports that he is setting up a pornography studio.

TMZ first reported on Tuesday (23 April) that the controversial rapper was in talks to launch an adult entertainment division of his Yeezy brand with Stormy Daniels’s ex-husband Mike Moz.

On Wednesday, West – who legally changed his name to “Ye” in 2021 – shared a video on Twitter/X with the date and caption: “Yeezy Porn is C***ing.”

A female narrator on the video reads: “Go to Yeezy.com.”

West then shared a link to the website, which, at the time of writing, does not appear to host any pornographic content.

A representative for West had told TMZ that the artist was “dead set on” the project, which could launch this summer. Representatives for West and Moz did not return The Independent’s requests for comment.

Yeezy was, at first, a fashion collaboration between West and Adidas offering a highly successful line of sneakers and apparel.

Kanye West holds a Yeezy shoe in 2019 ( Getty Images for Fast Company )

In October 2022, Adidas announced that it had terminated its collaboration with West after the rapper made numerous antisemitic remarks in the media.

That month, West was filmed playing a porn film for Adidas executives during a business meeting.

In the clip, the rapper can be seen holding his phone horizontally in front of the executives while a video played.

After a few seconds, one of the men asked: “Is this a porn movie?” to which Ye replied, “Yeah.”

“Jesus Christ,” another person commented.

Ye continued showing the video to the executives until one of them stopped him, saying: “Come on, man. Come on.”

Former Adidas employees later alleged in a Rolling Stone exposé that such incidents were routine when West was in the offices.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The news of West’s latest endeavour will come as a surprise to some after the rapper also claimed in 2022 that pornography addiction “destroyed” his family.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he said of his children in an Instagram post.

West is currently facing a series of lawsuits linked to his anti-semitic behaviour. Earlier this month, former Yeezy employee Trevor Phillips sued the star, claiming discrimination, a hostile work environment, whistleblower retaliation and unsafe working conditions, among other allegations.

Phillips claims that not only was West praising Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler publicly, as he did in a 2022 interview with InfoWars host Alex Jones, but behind closed doors he was saying things like Hitler is “the reason we have cars”.

Further allegations that West suggested students at his Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California could have their heads shaved and be locked in cages were also put to paper in the filing.

In February, West claimed that Adidas is suing him for a further $250m.