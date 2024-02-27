Kanye West claims Adidas is suing him for $250 million

Kanye West has claimed Adidas is suing him for $250 million and selling “fake” versions of his footwear.

The rapper had previously partnered with the sports brand, but their deal ended in October 2022 over his antisemitic and other offensive comments.

“Let me explain really clearly to you guys what’s happening with Adidas,” West said in a video on Instagram.

“Not only are they putting out fake colour ways that are not approved, they’re suing me for $250 million.”

The Independent has contacted Adidas for comment.