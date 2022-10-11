Kanye West allegedly shows porn video to Adidas executives during meeting

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kanye West allegedly played a porn film for Adidas executives during a recent business meeting.

On Monday (10 October), the 45-year-old rapper posted a 30-minute long video titled “LAST WEEK” on YouTube.

Around the 10-minute mark, footage showed West, who legally changed his name to Ye, sitting down with Adidas executives on black stools inside an empty room.

Everyone’s faces were blurred out except for Ye’s.

In the clip, the rapper can be seen holding his phone horizontally in front of the executives while a video played.

After a few seconds, one of the men asked: “Is this a porn movie?” to which Ye replied, “Yeah.”

“Jesus Christ,” another person commented.

Ye continued showing the video to the executives until one of them stopped him, saying: “Come on, man. Come on.”

LAST WEEK - Kanye West

This video comes after Ye’s Instagram account was restricted over the weekend for anti-Semitic posts.

On Saturday (8 October) morning, his Instagram account appeared to be functional and included a series of posts about Supreme New York’s creative director, Tremaine Emory. The two have been involved in an ongoing feud.

A Meta spokesperson told The Independent via email on Saturday that they “deleted content from @kanyewest for violating our policies and placed a restriction on the account”.

“We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules, for example, we may temporarily restrict them from posting, commenting, or sending DMs,” they said.

Earlier in the night on Friday (7 October), Ye also shared a tweet seemingly suggesting that he would be running for president in 2024. The tweet was simply a photo of hat with the year “2024” on it.

Ye also sent a tweet that said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”, according to internet archive records. The message is an apparent reference to the US military readiness condition scale known as Defcon.

He then alleged that he wasn’t “Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew”.

The tweet was removed by Twitter and replaced with text that said it violated Twitter’s rules, linking back to the company’s platform use guidelines.

The Anti-Defamation League has warned that Ye’s behaviour is “deeply troubling” and “dangerous”.

FollowThe Independent’s Kanye West live blog for the most recent updates.