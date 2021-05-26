Jimmy Kimmel set off a war of words with Ted Cruz after tearing him apart on his late-night show.

The TV personality has long been critical of Cruz, and didn’t hold back in lampooning the Republican Senator for his recent tweet commenting on what he said was “a woke, emasculated military”.

His remark served as the caption to a retweet of two photos comparing a Russian military recruitment ad with one recently posted by the US Army, which focused on a female soldier who had been raised by two mums.

“Ted Cruz, who four years ago took permanent residence up the a** of a man who beat him in every election by calling his wife ugly and slandering his elderly father, says this is emasculating,” Kimmel said.

He added: “Primarily because Ted Cruz is not human – he’s a moist gelatinous tubeworm whose elastic band pants are filled with an inky discharge every time he speaks.”

Cruz hit back at Kimmel on Twitter after the Jimmy Kimmel Live episode aired on Monday (24 May), branding him a “punk”.

Jimmy Kimmel compared Ted Cruz to a tube-worm (pictured) (AFP via Getty Images)

He wrote: “@JimmyKimmelLive keeps talking crap. Really tough guy. Here’s a reminder, when we played one-on-one, I kicked his a**. He has to live with that…forever. Rematch, punk?”

Cruz was referencing a 2018 charity basketball game the pair participated in.

Kimmel simply responded: “Oh Ted… you get so sad after you masturbate,” he responded on Twitter.”

Jimmy Kimmel had a war of words with Ted Cruz on Twitter (Twitter)

He then used the Twitter exchange to tear into him once again on Tuesday’s episode of his show (25 May).

Among other things, Kimmel called Cruz “a guy who let Donald Trump use his testicles on the driving range”, adding in a reference to Alfie Allen’s Game of Thrones character: “He was Trump’s Theon Greyjoy, OK?”

He also acknowledged that he got beat by Cruz in the match, but said: “You have to live with being Ted Cruz forever, which is so much worse.”