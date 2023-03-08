Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Kimmel has shared his unfiltered opinions of Hollywood’s numerous award shows, calling out the Golden Globes for being the most “nonsensical”.

The late-night host has emceed several of the industry’s biggest award ceremonies, including the Emmys in 2012, 2016, and 2020 and the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2018.

This year, Kimmel will make his third appearance as host of the 95th Oscars. He was a “safe choice” after last year’s slap fiasco, according to the Academy of Science and Motion Pictures CEO Bill Kramer.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Kimmel was asked for his thoughts on Ricky Gervais’s no-holds-barred roast of Hollywood approach to hosting the Golden Globes, and whether that signalled a growing hostility towards celebrities.

“I think there’s always been hostility toward celebrities. First of all, the Golden Globes is not a real awards show. Let’s be honest,” Kimmel said.

“I don’t think any of them are necessarily valid, but if there is one that is valid it’s the Oscars and the ones where you’re voted on by your peers, like the SAG Awards, the Writer’s Guild Awards, and the Director’s Guild Awards.”

Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oscars in 2018 (AFP via Getty Images)

Kimmel wondered why it “took so long” for everyone to realise that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the awards body in charge of the Globes – were just “some foreign bike messengers who realised they’d get some free dinners if they decided to form this organisation”.

“I think perhaps the world didn’t want to figure that out,” he quipped. “We also know that if you have a trophy made, somebody’s gonna go up to take it. Trophies are like catnip for celebrities. We want them. I’m not sure why we want them!

“Art as a competition doesn’t seem right and doesn’t seem in the spirit of any of it, but what Ricky did was largely appropriate for the awards he was handing out, which were nonsense.”

In January, the Golden Globes hosted its first in-person event since the HFPA received heavy criticism over its lack of Black members. Their 2022 ceremony was made a “private event” following the controversy.

The organisation subsequently vowed to overhaul its bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.