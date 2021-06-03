Jimmy Kimmel accidentally reveals Marvel ‘secret’ during Rachel Weisz interview

Jimmy Kimmel accidentally revealed what Rachel Weisz described as a Marvel “secret” during a recent interview.

Weisz, who plays in the upcoming Black Widow, appeared remotely as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday.

Kimmel introduced her by stating the name of her character in the film – and in doing so, according to Weisz, apparently revealed a bit too much.

“Our first guest tonight is an Oscar winner who’s about to leap in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” he said. “She plays Melina Vostokoff in Black Widow.”

Weisz promptly told him: “I think we’re not aloud to say Melina’s second name.” When Kimmel asked her to repeat, she said: “I think we’re prohibited from saying Melina’s second name. I think it’s a Marvel Cinematic Universe secret.”

“Is it a secret that I just ruined?” Kimmel asked.

“I believe so,” the actor said.

Melina’s surname hasn’t been kept fully under wraps – it’s mentioned in various cast announcements and updates about the film online, and the character also appears under that name in Marvel comics. But based on what Weisz said about it having to remain under wraps for now, it sounds like there could be some additional significance attached to it, which would be far from unheard of in the MCU.

More should be revealed when Black Widow is released on 9 July 2021 in the UK and in the US.

In addition to Weisz, the film stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, and more.