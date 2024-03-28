For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

HBO’s shocking true crime documentary series The Jinx will soon launch its long-awaited sequel, providing an extended look at killer millionaire Robert Durst’s long journey to a lifetime prison sentence.

Durst was the subject of the US network’s 2015 series The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, in which filmmaker Andrew Jarecki investigated the multiple murder allegations pitched against the real estate heir.

He was first suspected of killing his wife, Kathleen Durst, after her mysterious disappearance in 1982. Though her body has never been found, her family maintains that Durst was responsible.

Then, in 2000, authorities questioned Durst for the killing of his best friend Susan Berman, who is thought to have been close to telling police about his part in Kathleen’s vanishing before her own death.

Finally, Durst was suspected of killing Morris Black, a neighbour, a year later. Durst was arrested for murder – only to be acquitted of all charges after claiming he acted in self-defence.

Durst was infamously caught admitting to his crimes while unknowingly wearing a microphone for the Jinx series. Audio from the mic captured him saying: “What did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

Less than 24 hours before the Jinx finale aired, Durst was arrested on first-degree murder charges relating to the death of Berman.

Robert Durst in court in 2020 (Getty Images)

After a resulting trial, Durst was convicted for the murder of Berman in September 2021, and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole – though he was never convicted for killing Kathleen Durst or Morris Black.

Mere months later, in January 2022, Durst died aged 78 of a cardiac arrest, having suffered a “litany of medical issues”.

The Jinx – Part Two looks at the aftermath of the documentary becoming a national news story in 2015, through to Durst’s eventual conviction in 2021.

The logline for Part Two explains: “The filmmakers continue their investigation for the next eight years, uncovering hidden material, Durst’s prison calls and interviews with witnesses who had not come forward until now.”

Robert Durst at his 2020 murder trial (Getty Images)

When Durst was convicted for Berman’s killing, The Jinx director Jarecki admitted that it wasn’t a major shock to him, due to all he’d discovered in the process of making the series. “I can’t say I was surprised because if you watch the trial it was extraordinary,” he said during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“Bob admits in the trial that he lied five times and perjured himself in this trial. He also admits that he lied in his prior trial,” Jarecki continued.

“You can’t be amazed by it, but at the same time it’s very gratifying because you also know this is a man who’s evaded justice for so long that all you can do is hope for the families of the victims that there are not going to be surprises.”

The Jinx – Part Two will air in the US on Sunday 21 April at 10 pm ET/PT, with new episodes debuting weekly on HBO and streaming on Max. UK viewers can watch weekly episodes exclusively on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW from Monday 22 April.