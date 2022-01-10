Robert Durst: Convicted murderer and subject of ‘The Jinx’ dies in prison at 78

The 78-year-old was serving a life sentence in California for the killing of his confidante Susan Berman

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Monday 10 January 2022 18:53
Comments
Robert Durst jailed for life without parole for murder of friend Susan Berman

Robert Durst, the scion of a wealthy New York real estate family, who was charged with multiple gruesome killings that later became of the subject of the HBO true-crime miniseries ‘The Jinx,’ died in prison on Monday. He was 78.

Durst, who was serving a life sentence in Stockton, California for the killing of Susan Berman, a former friend, died of cardiac arrest while in hospital for testing, his lawyer confirmed to The New York Times.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated with new information.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in