Robert Durst, the scion of a wealthy New York real estate family, who was charged with multiple gruesome killings that later became of the subject of the HBO true-crime miniseries ‘The Jinx,’ died in prison on Monday. He was 78.

Durst, who was serving a life sentence in Stockton, California for the killing of Susan Berman, a former friend, died of cardiac arrest while in hospital for testing, his lawyer confirmed to The New York Times.

