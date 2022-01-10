Robert Durst: Convicted murderer and subject of ‘The Jinx’ dies in prison at 78
The 78-year-old was serving a life sentence in California for the killing of his confidante Susan Berman
Robert Durst, the scion of a wealthy New York real estate family, who was charged with multiple gruesome killings that later became of the subject of the HBO true-crime miniseries ‘The Jinx,’ died in prison on Monday. He was 78.
Durst, who was serving a life sentence in Stockton, California for the killing of Susan Berman, a former friend, died of cardiac arrest while in hospital for testing, his lawyer confirmed to The New York Times.
This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated with new information.
