Dame Joan Bakewell has reassured Portrait Artist Of the Year fans after saying she’d been “dropped” from the show.

The Sky Arts competition, which aims to find the best painters in the country, is due to return soon.

While promotional articles listed Bakewell as the returning host, the journalist and broadcaster suggested to her Twitter followers on Tuesday (4 July) that this is not the cast.

“The publicity says I’ll be judging Portrait Artist of the Year!!” she wrote. “Alas, no! Sadly I’ve been dropped!”

However, in a follow-up tweet, Bakewell, 90, said her original post had been a “mistake”.

“Out of carelessness and the mistakes of old age, I’ve managed to say I’m giving up Portrait Artist and going on my way!!” she wrote

“Not so!! I’m here a while yet… working with my friends. I was just anticipating the future with regrets at what will inevitably end!!!”

Bakewell, who currently appears on the show with Stephen Mangan, has been a part of the series since 2013.

Her fans, and the show’s viewers, are breathing sighs of relief following her clarification.

Joan Bakewell reassures ‘Portrait Artist of the Year’ viewers after confusion (Twitter)

In response to the original tweet, writer and actor Mark Gatiss replied: “What fresh hell is this??” Meanwhile, What’s On Stage theatre critic Sarah Crompton wrote: “Noooooooo! That’s awful news.”

The Independent has conatcted Sky Arts for comment.

In January 2023, Bakewell revealed that she had been diagnosed with colon cancer, for which she underwent surgery. She then had chemotherapy, which she described as a “mopping-up operation”.

The winner of Portrait Artist of the Year, the final of which takes place at the National Portrait Gallery, receives a £10,000 commission to paint either a famous personality or landmark.

This artwork then becomes part of a national collection.