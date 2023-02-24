Dame Joan Collins complains to Sadiq Khan after London cyclist ‘crashes into’ her

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dame Joan Collins has issued a complain to Sadiq Khan after being almost knocked down by a cyclist.

The Dynasty actor, 89, was getting out of a taxi in Covent Garden when she says she was “crashed into” by a “masked cyclist with no lights and weaving on the pavement”.

The incident prompted her to post an Instagram message to Mayor of London to “do something” about cyclists who ‘consider themselves above the law”.

“Getting out of a #blackcab on the way to @rules_restaurant, we discovered #maidenlane was closed to all traffic,” she wrote on Thursday (23 February).

“However, that didn’t stop a masked #cyclist with no lights and weaving on the pavement from crashing into me, almost knocking me over. How much longer must we live with closed roads and cyclists who consider themselves above the law?

She continued: “Why don’t you do something @mayorofldn @sadiq before this beautiful city of #london is ruined?”

Collins was out for dinner with her husband Percy Gibson, actor Christoper Bigginfs, film produycer Judy Craymen and Stuart Machin, CEO of Marks & Spencer.

Dame Joan Collins complains about London cyclists after near-miss (Instagram)

Earlier this week, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker was involved in a bike accident in Sheffield.

The presenter told his fans he was “out cold” for 20 minutes after colliding with a car, and highlighted the importance of wearing a helmet while cycling on the roads.

“Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken,” he said, sharing photos of his bloodied face.

“Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene. This is my smiling. Thankful for our NHS.”