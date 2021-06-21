Joan Collins dubs her Dynasty co-star John Forsythe a ‘misogynist p***k’

Joan Collins has dubbed her Dynasty co-star John Forsythe a “misogynist p***k”.

Collins played the ruthless and scheming businesswoman Alexis Carrington on the era-defining Eighties soap, with Forsythe portraying her oil baron ex-husband Blake. But Collins has now confirmed that the pair’s on-screen animosity was replicated behind-the-scenes, too.

While appearing on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on Sunday (20 June), Collins said that it was “absolutely” true that they feuded.

“I didn’t like him because he was a misogynist p***k,” Collins said.

She revealed that the pair were always at loggerheads due to their differing salaries, which Collins said she was unable to make equal despite her being credited with rescuing Dynasty from cancellation. Collins’s arrival in the show’s second season transformed the series into a phenomenon.

“[Forsythe] had it in his contract that he always had to have $5,000 (£3,600) an episode more than anybody else in the cast, and that in any publicity that went out about the show, he always had to be front and centre,” Collins told Morgan. “They were so misogynistic they allowed this to happen.”

Collins also said that when she eventually won a major salary boost, lifting her earnings to $120,000 (£86,700) per episode, the show’s producers informed her that her appearances would have to be cut.

“It came with a caveat that they’d only put me in half the episodes as they couldn’t afford to pay me,” she sighed.

Forsythe, who also voiced the eponymous Charlie in the long-running detective series Charlie’s Angels, died in 2010.

During her appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Collins also shut down the controversial host when he asked her to comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.