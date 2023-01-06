Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Joan Sydney has died at the age of 83.

The British-Australian performer was best known for her roles in the soaps A Country Practice and Neighbours.

Her death was confirmed in a Facebook post by Sydney’s friend and fellow actor, Sally-Anne Upton.

“My darling colleague & longtime friend Joan Sydney passed away peacefully last Wednesday (29 Dec 2022) and I want to pay tribute to her,” she wrote, as part of a long tribute to the actor.

“I am relieved for you, that you are now released and with your sister Maggie and darling friend Annie in spirit again, up their together ‘Dirty Dusting’. Thank you for all you have taught me, love, friendship, many memories shared that will be treasured forever. RIP DARLING JOAN.

“As per her wishes, she will be buried privately and there will be no funeral ceremony or memorial to attend.”

Born in London, Sydney grew up in Wales. Her first screen appearance came in the 1957 film adaptation of the play When We Are Married.

In 1965, she relocated to Australia, where she would stay for the rest of her life.

Sydney became known for portraying the hard-headed matron Margaret Sloan in the Aussie soap A Country Practice in the 1980s.

Between 2002 and 2008, Sydney played the role of Valda Sheergold on the popular soap Neighbours.

On social media, fans and peers have paid tribute to the late Sydney following news of her death.

A Country Practice co-star Shane Withington was among those to share a tribute, writing: “This is terrible news indeed. Comedy is never as easy as it looks and this lady made it look effortless.

“I adored her. Vale Joan Sydney.”