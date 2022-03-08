Joanna Lumley says she can’t watch The Crown out of loyalty to the royal family: ‘It’s rather ghastly’
‘I know that’s not how they speak or what they said or did’, actor said
Joanna Lumley has admitted that she no longer watches The Crown out of respect for the royal family.
The actor is a vocal supporter of the British monarchy and has developed friendships with some of its members.
Though she has watched earlier seasons of the Netflix drama about the institution, Lumley has decided not to watch later episodes that feature characters she is personally familiar with.
“Suddenly, [the show] began to get closer and closer and they had people acting as Prince Charles, as Camilla Parker Bowles, as Princess Anne,” she told The Mirror in a new interview. “I know them all.
“I know that’s not how they speak or what they said or did. People say, ‘Oh, well everybody knows that it’s made up.’ People don’t, people think it’s the truth.”
Lumley continued: “So I decided not to watch it anymore because I have some loyalty, as one would to anybody they know and like and are lucky enough to be friendly with.”
Later in the conversation, the Absolutely Fabulous star shared her opinion on the programme being based on real people. She admitted she felt it must be “agonising” to be portrayed by actors for a global audience.
“It’s rather ghastly,” she said. “I mean, think of somebody imagining what you say and then it becoming something spread around the world and people believing it’s the gospel truth.
“It must be agonising. So I thought I should step away from it. I couldn’t bring myself to watch it because it’s made up.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies