Full House actor Jodie Sweetin is “OK” after being shoved to the ground by police during an abortion rights protest in Los Angeles on Saturday (25 June).

Video footage posted on social media appeared to show members of the Los Angeles Police Department roughly pushing, throwing, and hitting protesters with their hands and batons.

Sweetin, 40, was shown being shoved to the ground in a video shared by freelance photojournalist Mike Ade. She then got up and steadied herself, before protesters began to chant “no justice, no peace”.

A representative for the actor has since told The Hollywood Reporter that Sweetin is “OK”.

In an earlier statement, Sweetin had said: “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court.

“Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

The LAPD said in a statement to the publication that it was “aware” of the video and that the officers were preventing the group from getting onto the 101 Freeway.

“The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure,” the statement said.

“As the nation continues to wrestle with the latest Supreme Court decision, the Los Angeles Police Department will continue to facilitate First Amendment rights, while protecting life and property.”

In recent days, demonstrations have been occurring across the US after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade.

On Friday (24 June), the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that criminalises abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.

Since the ruling became public, a number of musicians at Glastonbury have used their platform to speak out against the decision: Kendrick Lamar said “Godspeed for women’s rights” and Phoebe Bridgers led chants of “f*** the Supreme Court”.