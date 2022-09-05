Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Lycett has jokingly congratulated Liz Truss after the Tory MP was named the new prime minister.

On Monday (5 September), Sir Graham Brady announced that Truss won the Conservative leadership race with 81,326 votes to Rishi Sunak’s 60,399.

Lycett, who joked in an interview with Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday (4 September) that he was now “very right wing”, tweeted minutes after the announcement: “Yes @trussliz absolutely smashed it babe!!!”

It comes hours after Lycett said in an interview that he had been told Truss had “a face like a slapped arse” after he cheered and pretended to be a fan of hers on Kuenssberg’s new BBC politics programme.

In the interview, Lycett said of Truss: “I think the haters will say we’ve had 12 years of the Tories, and that we’re sort of at the dregs of what they’ve got available, and that Liz Truss is sort of like the backwash of the available MPs.

“I wouldn’t say that, because I’m incredibly right wing, but some people might say that.”

Elsewhere, John Cleese shared his thoughts on Truss becoming the new prime minister.

“Liz Truss says that it’s an honour to be elected leader of the Conservative party. No it isn’t,” he tweeted.

Lycett’s sarcastic congratulations to Truss (Twitter)

For more information on the prime minister announcement, follow The Independent’s live blog here.