The Bafta TV Awards red carpet has been graced by this year’s nominees – including Joe Lycett dressed as Queen Elizabeth I.

Those attending the ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall include David Tennant, who is nominated for Prime Video series Good Omens, Lesley Manville, a nominee for Netflix drama The Crown, and Succession’s Brian Cox.

The Crown and Black Mirror lead this year’s nominations, with eight and seven nominations apiece, while Happy Valley, Slow Horses and The Sixth Commandment follow close behind with six nominations.

Also in attendance were TV presenters Ant and Dec, Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum as well as Hannah Waddingham, weeks after she sharply rebuked a photographer at the Olivier Awards.

Meanwhile, several contestants from the latest series of The Traitors walked the red carpet in what they described to BBC News as a “pinch me” moment.

But it was Lycett, nominated for his Channel 4 entertainment show Late Night Lycett, who stole the show thank to being dressed as the Tudor monarch after losing a bet.

Joe Lycett walks Baftas red carpet as Queen Elizabeth I ( David Fisher/Shutterstock )

In the last few weeks, the comedian, who has become increasingly known for his political pranks and viral hijinks, has been updating his fans on the status of a promise he made with his two aunties ahead of the awards ceremony.

Lycett said that, if his aunties Margaret and Pauline managed to amass 200,000 followers on Instagram by a certain date, he would attend the TV Baftas dressed as the Tudor monarch.

Margaret and Pauline reached the goal – and on Sunday (12 May), Lycett walked the red carpet with a lavish dress and dyed red hair.

Ant and Dec at the Bafta TV Awards ( Getty Images )

If they had reached 250,000 followers by the day of the event, EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy, who is friends with Lycett. said she would walk the red carpet alongside the comedian as his “lady-in-waiting”.

At the time of writing, the aunties were just two thousand shy of this figure, with their follower count sitting at 2480,000.

Hannah Waddingham at the Bafta TV Awards ( Getty Images )

Ahead of the ceremony, Lycett shared a photo of himself dressed as Queen Elizabeth I on Instagram alongside a portrait of the actual Queen Elizabeth I, asking: “Who wore it best?”

Bafta called the outfit “incredible”, with Lorraine Kelly writing: “You are very very silly – keep up the good work.”

Radio 1 DJ Greg James, referencing the 25-degree heat, commented: “Perfect weather for it!”