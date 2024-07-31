Support truly

Joey Essex received preferential treatment while appearing on Love Island, reports have claimed.

The reality star, 33, who made his TV debut on The Only Way is Essex back in 2011, made history as the first ever celebrity Love Island contestant when he entered the villa as a bombshell for the eleventh series in June.

Essex’s Love Island entry received mixed reactions from viewers as his casting broke away from the traditional format of having normal people, or lesser-known influencers, as contestants. Sources have now alleged the star was treated differently to other Islanders, claims ITV has denied.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a Love Island source alleged Essex was “promised the final” before entering the villa and was “furious” when he was dumped from the villa one day before the final.

The Only Way is Essex star was asked to leave the programme after he and his partner, Jessy Potts, were voted as the least compatible couple by Islanders who had already left the show.

Additionally, Love Island insiders have claimed Essex was given “two to three hours” per day outside of the villa, where he spent time with producers away from the cameras. Usually, Islanders are not allowed to take their microphones off apart from on their day off on Saturdays.

Sources also alleged Joey was handed a bunch of flowers to the production team to give to the Love Island winners Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan, who made history as the first black couple to ever come first on the show, after he was criticised for his behaviour towards them.

The Independent has contacted Joey Essex’s and Love Island representatives for comment.

ITV told MailOnline in a statement: “Joey has not been treated differently at all at any point of the process both pre, during and post featuring on the series. We completely refute any claim as all islanders are treated equally.”

It comes after it was reported Essex was not paid more money than any other Love Island 2024 contestant for his appearance on the show, receiving around £375 per week, which is meant to cover Islanders’ accommodation fees while they’re living away from home.

Ahead of his shock Love Island stint, Essex has previously appeared on a myriad of other reality shows, including: the UK and Australian editions of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Celebrity MasterChef,Celebs Go Dating and Dancing On Ice.

open image in gallery Joey Essex on ‘Love Island’ ( ITV/Shutterstock )

A source told MailOnline last month: “Joey is being treated like any other Love Island contestant, he’s playing by the same rules and won’t be given any preferential treatment.

“He hasn’t been paid an appearance fee or any money at all for signing up to the show, not a penny. On Love Island, it is all about the exposure and for Joey, it means more than that too... He’s looking for someone to settle down with, so it’s not about the money he can make on the other side.”

After being dumped from the villa with Jessy Potts ahead of the final, Essex said: “I could tell we had an instant connection and she was a bit of me.

“We had something that was quite strong, and hopefully proved that to people by sticking with each other throughout Casa and right up to the end.”