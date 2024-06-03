✕ Close Love Island trailer

Cue the romance drama, gravity-defying bikinis and fire pit chats – Love Island is about to return to our screens for the summer.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the popular ITV2 show follows a group of singletons enter the brighter than ever and newly revamped Mallorcan villa, to find love, compete to get the public’s vote and win a £50,000 prize in the process.

Just over three months since Love Island’s all-star winter series, which ended in February, fans will be able to watch a brand new lineup of contestants as they go for chats, figure out where their heads are at and inevitably realise: “It is what it is.”

The 12 new contestants for the eleventh series have been revealed, ranging from self-described Welsh “pocket rockets” to Scouse queens. They include Harriet Blackmore, 24, Sean Stone, 24, Ayo Odukoya, 25 and Patsy Field, 29, who is keen to raise awareness for Erb’s palsy, a condition which affects the nerves in her arm.

Love Island will launch tonight (3 June) at 9pm, and for the first time in the network’s history, the first episode will air simultaneously on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX. It will continue on ITV2 and ITVX thereafter.