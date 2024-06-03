Love Island 2024: How long does the show go on for and when is the finale?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Cue the small talk, gravity-defying bikinis and fire pit chats because Love Island is about to return to our screens for the summer.

The ITV2 show, which follows a group of singletons competing to get the public’s vote for favourite couple and win the £50,000 prize, will be hosted again by presenter Maya Jama, who has been fronting the show since she took over from Laura Whitmore in 2022.

Though January saw the first all-star season, bringing back memorable contestants from the past for a second (or third) shot at finding love, this summer will see a group of new faces entering the Mallorcan villa.

But how long do we have to wait before the drama, scandal and gossip begins again?

Love Island 2024 release date

The cast of ‘Love Island’ 2024 ( ITV )

The show will return on Monday 3 June at 9pm as part of a multi-channel takeover on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player. Episodes thereafter will continue on ITV2 and ITVX.

How long does Love Island 2024 last?

Typically, the series lasts eight weeks. But ITV are yet to confirm the duration of this year’s series.

When is the finale?

Maya Jama will return as host ( ITV )

While ITV haven’t confirmed the final it’s expected to be at the end of July, roughly eight weeks after the show kicks off. Last year, for example, the show crowned winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding in the final on 31st July.

Who’s on the line-up?

Incoming ‘Love Island’ contestant Harriet Blackmore ( ITV )

The 12 new contestants for this series have been revealed, ranging from self-described Welsh “pocket rockets” to Scouse queens. They include Harriet Blackmore, 24, Sean Stone, 24, Ayo Odukoya, 25 and Patsy Field, 29, who is keen to raise awareness for Erb’s palsy, a condition which affects the nerves in her arm.

Find out everything you need to know about them, here.

Love Island starts on Monday 3 June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.