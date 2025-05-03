Local elections 2025 mapped: Full results for every council and mayoral race

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK made huge gains in this year’s local elections across England, in a series of stunning victories that have redrawn the political map with all council results finally in.

The populist right-wing party won the Runcorn and Helsby by-election in dramatic circumstances with a majority of just six votes following a recount, overturning a Labour majority of 14,000.

Meanwhile Conservative-turned-Reform candidate Dame Andrea Jenkyn won the race for mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, while the party secured another mayoralty with former boxer Luke Campbell in Hull and East Yorkshire.

Overall, Reform won the most seats of any party — 677 out of some 1,650 — cinching majority control in ten councils, but gaining representation across all 23 councils.

Polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice declared that the result showed British politics is “no longer a two-party system” – with the Liberal Democrats and Greens also making significant gains.

The Liberal Democrats took 370 seats, winning majorities in Cambridgeshire, Oxfordshire, and Shropshire, while the two major parties suffered defeat after defeat. Neither Labour or the Conservatives won a majority in any council, with the Tories losing all 15 councils it previously held.

Both Labour and the Conservatives lost two thirds of their seats from the last election in 2021, winning just 99 and 317 seats respectively.

The results have raised serious questions over Kemi Badenoch’s leadership if the Conservative Party is left with no real heartlands in the UK, with senior Tories already plotting to oust her.

A rare silver lining for the party came as Paul Bristow was declared the narrow winner of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoralty, taking 28 per cent of the vote and beating the Reform candidate Ryan Coogan, who took 23 per cent, into second place.

Labour, meanwhile, won three mayoral contests in Doncaster, North Tyneside, and the West of England.

The results also unleashed almost 10 months’ worth of pent-up frustration among senior Labour figures with prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, who has been blamed for the party’s disastrous showing in local councils.

With turnouts often at less than 30 per cent, opponents of Reform were able to cling on to hope that disillusionment and apathy had opened the door for Mr Farage’s party and that the outcome would be different in a general election.

Nevertheless, a jubilant Mr Farage said: “For the movement, for the party, it’s a very, very big moment indeed, absolutely, no question, and it’s happening right across England.”

He said it was a sign that Sir Keir had “alienated so much of his traditional base, it’s just extraordinary”. However, Labour said that by-elections are “always difficult for the party in government”. They said the events surrounding the Runcorn and Helsby vote – the resignation of former Labour MP Mike Amesbury after his conviction for assaulting a constituent – had made it “even harder”.

Asked about the results by Sky News, the Prime Minister said: “The message I take away from these results is we must deliver change even more quickly, we must go even further. I’ve believed for some time that’s the case, and [it’s been] reinforced in these results that that’s what we’ve got to do.”

Labour Party chair Ellie Reeves acknowledged that voters are “impatient”, but insisted that “change takes time”. She suggested Reform would face greater scrutiny after its electoral gains. “We’ve had to stabilise the economy, but we’re starting that work. We’ve got our Plan for Change, we’re beginning to see the results of this, but we know we need to go further and faster,” she told Times Radio.

But Doncaster’s victorious Labour mayor Ros Jones – who was re-elected with a majority of 698 after a battle with Reform – hit out at the prime minister’s administration. She criticised decisions to means-test the winter fuel allowance, hike employers’ national insurance contributions and squeeze welfare.

Ms Jones told the BBC: “I think the results here tonight will demonstrate that they need to be listening to the man, woman and businesses on the street, and actually deliver for the people, with the people.”

Anger over taking the winter fuel payment from 10 million pensioners, slashing benefits for the disabled and hiking taxes on businesses was blamed for the catastrophic results for Labour.

Former Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell – now an independent MP after he was forced out for opposing the two-child benefit cap – described the party’s response to the results so far as “tin-eared”.

Mr McDonnell said on social media: “Labour supporters feel Labour, their party, has turned its back on them citing Winter Fuel Allowance, NI tax on jobs & threat of disability cuts. Message to ministers is drop the plans to attack [the] disabled.”

In her speech after winning Runcorn, Sarah Pochin, a former Conservative councillor, said voters had made clear that “enough is enough”.

The Tories, meanwhile, were trying to limit the damage, and made it clear they would not be forced into a deal with Reform.

Previously, shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick, who some believe is angling to be leader, had been recorded saying that a deal was inevitable.

But as the results came in, Tory co-chair Nigel Huddleston insisted there could be no deal with a party “whose aim is to destroy the Conservative Party”.

He went on: “Kemi’s position is certainly solid. She’s only been leader for six months, and she was out and about right across the country, and I can tell you this: everywhere we went, people wanted to see her more and hear more from her.”

Meanwhile, Ms Badenoch has tried to play down the electoral catastrophe for her party as it lost hundreds of seats and now faces the onward march of Reform.

In a statement, she said: “These were always going to be a very difficult set of elections, coming off the high of 2021 and our historic defeat last year – and so it’s proving. The renewal of our party has only just begun, and I’m determined to win back the trust of the public and the seats we’ve lost, in the years to come.”

The Lib Dems made gains but failed in their bid to win Devon County Council, although they displaced the Tories there as the biggest party.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Last year, the Liberal Democrats won a record number of MPs and became the largest third party in 100 years. Now we are on course for our seventh year of local election gains, making this our best ever winning streak.”

Maps and results with input from Election Maps UK