Ronnie O'Sullivan admits he has 'zero confidence' at World Snooker Championship 2025

Mark Williams and Judd Trump’s closely-fought World Snooker Championship semi-final will reach its climax as Zhao Xintong awaits to discover who he will face at the Crucible come Sunday.

World No 1 Trump and Williams continued a nip-and-tuck affair as the Welsh veteran squared affairs at 8-8 in Friday’s afternoon session. Trump had extended his overnight advantage from 5-3 to 7-3 and had chances to further swell his tally, but Williams showed all of his experience to edge a couple of nibblers and leave the match beautifully poised going into weekend.

Williams will hope to carry his momentum into the final two sessions as he looks to seal his place in Sunday’s finale showpiece against Chinese sensation Zhao.

Zhao will enjoy a well-earned day off after thrashing seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan 17-7 with a session to spare on Friday evening, sending “The Rocket” packing in the last four.

Follow the score between Judd Trump and Mark Williams and all the key action from the World Snooker Championship below.