Mark Williams and Zhao Xintong will complete their compelling World Snooker Championship final at the Crucible today, after the Chinese star built a healthy 11-6 lead overnight.

At 50 years of age, Williams is the oldest Crucible finalist in history as he tries to claim a fourth world title, 25 years after his first. Meanwhile, Zhao is 22 years his junior and the 28-year-old is the youngest World Championship finalist since 2011, trying to become the first Chinese world champion

The younger man showed no sign of nerves in the opening session on Sunday afternoon as he played the more consistent snooker to build a 7-1 lead, with Williams unable to get out of the starting blocks. The Welshman showed his trademark fight on Sunday evening and eventually won the session 5-4 to close the gap slightly at 11-6 but no player has ever successfully overcome an overnight deficit of five frames or more in the world final.

Williams’s poor eyesight has caused him to claim he is playing “half-blind” while Zhao is somewhat of a controversial figure as he competes at this World Championship as an amateur after recently returning from a ban for being party to match-fixing in snooker.

