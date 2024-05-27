Love Island 2024 contestants revealed ahead of new summer series
A new batch of hopeful singletons will be entering the villa for a summer of romance...
The start of summer is officially here, as Love Island has announced its first batch of contestants.
As sure as we can rely on longer, warmer and sunnier days to indicate a change of season, we can also keep a close eye on ITV2’s schedule – because from Monday 3 June, we’ll be back to seeing Maya Jama introducing new young singletons looking for romance.
Though January saw the first all-star season, bringing back memorable contestants from the past for a second (or third) shot at finding love, this summer it’s back to business as usual with completely fresh faces trying their luck in the villa.
On Monday (27 May), this year’s hopefuls began to be rolled out across Love Island’s official social media platforms, giving fans a taste of who they’ll be spending the next few weeks and months watching on screen.
From Welsh “pocket rockets” to Scouse queens, this season looks set to give the viewers exactly what they’re after.
Without further adieu, here’s your first look at this summer’s contestants...
Samantha Kenny
So far, Samantha has been touted as someone who’ll bring some “Scouse glamour” to the Island.
The Love Island X account wrote that her aim in the house is to “bag a cockney charmer she can bring back to Liverpool”.
Munveer Jabbal
Can a 14 February birthday be an asset when it comes to finding love? According to his description on X: “Munveer is a Valentine’s baby who hopes Cupid’s arrow will bless him in the Villa.”
Nicole Samuel
Welsh “pocket rocket” Nicole is heading in with the aim of finding a rugby boy. From the valleys to the villa, will she get what she’s looking for?
Ronnie Vint
It seems we have a player for Loverboy FC in the villa this year; apparently, Ronnie is sidelining his football career to focus on the goal of scoring his future wife.
Patsy Field
Patsy’s on the lookout for someone tall, dark and handsome... here’s hoping she finds him in the Spanish sunshine.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments