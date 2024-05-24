Love Island announces new Aftersun panel and Morning After hosts

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

In a shakeup to its usual format, Love Island has announced a brand new presenting line-up.

The long-awaited summer series is back with a fresh batch of islanders entering the villa for the chance to find true love – and £50,000 in prize money.

Although ITV is yet to confirm the cast for this year’s dating show, several sources have suggested five possible contenders are in the mix.

The broadcaster has confirmed the start date for the show, with its first episode slated to air on Monday 3 June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX simultaneously. New instalments will be released every night except Saturdays on ITV2 and ITVX.

It has also been announced that the Love Island spin-off show – titled Love Island: Aftersun – will be welcoming a new presenter.

The late-night series is typically presented by host Maya Jama with a revolving panel joining every week to provide insight and analysis into the latest drama unfolding at the villa.

ITV has confirmed that Aftersun’s panel will now comprise I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here winner Sam Thompson, season eight islander Indiyah Polack, season five islander Amy Hart, and All Star contestant Chris Taylor.

Also joining the panel is Rizzle Kicks member Jordan Stephens, who won over fans with his biting commentary when he served as a guest panellist last year. Jama will return as host.

( ITV )

In another switch-up to the franchise, Polack will be joined by Hart and Taylor to host the podcast Love Island: The Morning After, which will be available to watch on YouTube for the first time this year.

A post on the show’s official X/Twitter channel read: “The tea is piping hot and ready to serve! Introducing the new Aftersun panel and hosts of The Morning After Podcast!

Sam Thompson will not return to the show’s podcast ( ITV/ Love Island )

“Watch Aftersun live after the main show on Sunday nights, and for the most up-to-date hot takes from the Villa, you can now watch Love Island: The Morning After on YouTube.

“You’ll also still be able to listen via the Love Island App, Global Player or your usual podcast provider.”

Love Island has adopted several changes from previous seasons, such as the new requirement that islanders pause their social media accounts for the duration of their time on the programme. Previously, their accounts have been run by family and friends until they exit the villa.

Training on inclusive language and behaviour around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, and microaggressions is also said to be provided to contestants and staff.

Love Island returns to ITV on Monday 3 June on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX for its launch. It will continue on ITV2 and ITVX for the remainder of the series.