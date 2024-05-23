For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Island’s long-awaited summer series is back with a new group of islanders ready to find love and £50,000 in the process.

ITV have confirmed the start date for the show, with its first episode to air on Monday 3 June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX simultaneously. The rest of the season will continue on ITV2 and ITVX.

Just over three months since Love Island’s all-star winter series, which ended in February, fans will be able to watch a brand new lineup of contestants as they go for chats, figure out where their heads are at and inevitably realise: “It is what it is.”

Although ITV have not confirmed the cast for this year’s show, several sources have provided insights into five possible contenders.

Ciaran Davies

The Welsh rugby player is rumoured to enter the villa in the coming days after reports that he had been in talks with producers “for weeks”.

A source told The Sun that Davies is a “sweet boy next door” and “the kind of lad you could take home to your mum”.

His Instagram reveals an interest in rugby, his pet dogs, and going out with his mates.

Grace Jackson

The 25-year-old influencer is already followed by the likes of Molly-Mae Hague and Conor McGregor – and 80,000 others.

The model from Manchester has worked with huge brands including “Diamonds” singer Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

A source told MailOnline that producers were excited about her entry into the villa as she is “fun and looking to find her dream man”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Samantha Kenny

The third islander rumoured to be entering the villa, is Samantha, a 27-year-old make-up artist from Liverpool.

A source told The Sun that Kenny, who has less than 5,000 followers on Instagram and currently works in a beauty salon, is expected to enter the famous house in the coming weeks.

Patsy Field

Field is a 29-year-old digital creator according to her Instagram profile. She was born with a disability called Erb’s Palsy which means one of her arms is shorter than the other. A source told the MailOnline that Field is expected to “bring good vibes and positive energy”.

“She has never let her disability define her but she’s also excited for the opportunity to educate audiences who might not know about Erb’s palsy because awareness is key,” said the source.

Vint will be no stranger to the spotlight as he served as best man at Love Island legend, Olivia Atwood’s wedding.

A source told MailOnline that Vint has already dated a string of reality stars.

The 27-year-old footballer is the fifth person expected to join the cast in the coming days and weeks, although it is unclear whether he will appear on the show as an original contestant or a bombshell.

Love Island returns to ITV on Monday 3 June on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX for its launch. It will continue on ITV2 and ITVX for the remainder of the series.