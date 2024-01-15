Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island’s first ever all-stars series is kicking off this month, with former fan favourites – and a few “villains” – returning to the South African villa for a second shot at romance.

The long-rumoured spin-off series was announced last September, following the success of international all-stars series Love Island Games, which aired in the US in November.

While Love Island Games was not broadcast in the UK – despite featuring a number of stars from the original UK series – a show featuring stars from the British series is now on its way.

The show begins on Monday 15 January, with Maya Jama back for hosting duties as this returning batch of islanders attempt to find love among a pool of former contestants.

With the cast list announced on Monday (8 January), you can meet the stars of Love Island: All Stars below...

Georgia Harrison (series three)

Georgia Harrison (ITV)

Georgia first appeared on Love Island in 2017, when she spent just 12 days in the villa after joining as the final bombshell contestant. However, Harrison is best known in recent years for her work around online safety as a survivor of revenge porn. In 2023, her ex-partner, reality star Stephen Bear, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual photographs and films after he shared intimate footage of them online.

After a “heavy” year, Georgia, 29, is returning to the villa in search of a little fun. “As much as this year’s been amazing, it’s been heavy at times and pretty serious with all of my campaigning work,” she said. “This is the last year of my twenties so I want to go in the villa and have some fun and hopefully meet someone that I can fall in love with. I’m lucky in the sense that I’ve got everything in my life that I could possibly wish for, apart from love.”

Toby Aromolaran (series seven)

Toby Aromolaran (ITV)

Toby, 24, first appeared on Love Island in 2021, where he was coupled up with Kaz Kamwi before reaching the final with Chloe Burrows. They split a year later, with the footballer returning for Love Island Games last year.

Discussing coming back to the show, Toby quipped: “It’s a running joke with my family and friends that for me to find something serious with a girl, I would need to go on Love Island. They call it my version of a dating app. My family are so supportive and are just waiting for me to bring another girl home from the villa.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Kaz Kamwi (series seven)

Kaz Kamwi (ITV)

One of the initial islanders to enter the villa back in 2021, Kaz was coupled up with a number of different contestants (including fellow Love Island: All Stars contestant Toby), before reaching the final with Tyler Cruickshank. They later split after four months of dating.

Kaz, 29, says that she’s coming back to the show for one reason: she “actually really wants to find love”. “I had a great time last series but I want to have an even better time,” she added.

Chris Taylor (series five)

Chris Taylor (ITV)

Chris may have spent just 15 days in the villa in 2019, but he became an unexpected favourite among fans. This was despite being unlucky in love – in Chris’s own words, he “managed to get pied six times in 15 days, which has got to be a world record”.

Now 33, Chris is returning to the villa with a more mature approach. “I am 33 now and getting on a bit – I am getting ear hair!” he said. “It would be nice to have a girl to keep my ears trimmed for me! It would be good to find a girl who I can co-parent my dog with.”

Georgia Steel (series four)

Georgia Steel (ITV)

Initially a “bombshell” contestant on series four, Georgia was best known for one thing: being “loyal, babes”. She initially was coupled up with Josh Denzel, until he left her during Casa Amor. Georgia spent the rest of the series with Sam Bird, and the couple were eliminated towards the end of the series.

Georgia, who appeared on Love Island Games, said of returning to the show once again: “I’m 25, I have a house, a cat, a nice car – I have everything in life but a boyfriend, so why not give it a go?”

Anton Danyluk (series five)

Anton Danyluk (ITV)

Joining the Love Island villa on day one in 2019, Scottish gym owner Anton didn’t find romance on the show until the second half of the series, when he met Belle Hassan. After a strong start, the pair ended up having an explosive argument on screen, and were the last couple to be eliminated from the villa before the final. They split just five weeks after the show came to an end.

For Anton, returning to Love Island: All Stars was a “no-brainer”. “I got the call and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and probably the best summer I have ever had in my life,” the 29-year-old said. “Getting the chance to do it twice is going to be unbelievable.”

Hannah Elizabeth (series one)

Hannah Elizabeth (ITV)

When model Hannah Elizabeth appeared on the first series of Love Island back in 2015, the show was worlds away from the reality juggernaut it would become. Hannah found love with future The Only Way is Essex star Jon Clark on day one, and the pair stayed together throughout the series, even getting engaged in the final. They split nine momths after the final, and Hannah went on to have her first child in 2019.

Asked if she thought wedding bells could be on the cards again after the new series, Hannah, 33, said: “Absolutely not, not in the villa no. Maybe when I get out, but I’d need to give it a bit of time. It was almost ten years ago and I was in that proper whirlwind kind of love, now that I’m that bit older I try to take things a little slower.”

Jake Cornish (series seven)

Jake Cornish (ITV)

A controversial figure during his spell in the villa in 2021, Jake spent his stint on the show coupled up with Liberty Poole. Fans questioned their relationship after Jake infamously said that he didn’t want to “rip her clothes off”, with their time in the villa coming to an end when the pair split and quit the show three days before the final.

Jake, 26, says that he’s “definitely matured” in the two years since he appeared on Love Island. “I look at things differently and respond differently,” he said. “When it comes to people’s opinions, I don’t sit on the fence anymore. That is my way of life now, so I will take that into the villa.”

Demi Jones (series six)

Demi Jones (ITV)

One of the stars of Love Island’s first winter series in South Africa back in 2020, Demi was a bombshell who reached the final with Luke Mabbott. One year after leaving the villa, Demi suffered a major health scare after a lump in her neck turned out to be thyroid cancer. She had surgery to remove the tumour, and was given the “all-clear” in June 2023.

After such a stressful experience, Demi, 25, said she was returning to the show in search of love. “I lost a lot of confidence with my health issues over the last couple of years but I’ve been smashing the gym this year, finding my confidence again and I’ve got it back. So, let’s find a man!” she said.

Luis Morrison (series one)

Luis Morrison (ITV)

Another star from Love Island’s first outing, Luis found love in the villa with Cally Jane Beach. The couple stayed together for three years, and even welcomed daughter Vienna together, but split just 10 weeks after Cally gave birth.

Luis, 29, described Love Island as “the best experience of my life”, and reckons he could find love on the show once more. “I’m a lot older and wiser, so I know what I am getting myself into,” he said. “I don’t have a game plan at all – I am an open book so I will go with the flow and see what happens.”

Liberty Poole (series seven)

Liberty Poole (ITV)

Jake’s ex and Kaz’s best friend, Liberty won over the hearts of the nation during series seven. Having quit the show early after her villa romance came to an end, she’s hoping to “have fun and meet a lovely boy” this time around.

The 24-year-old said: “I’ve grown so much as a person since I was first on the show, so I’m excited for people to see that. I’m a lot more confident in who I am and sure about exactly what I want from a relationship.”

Mitchel Taylor (series 10)

Mitchel Taylor (ITV)

It’s been less than a year since Mitchel appeared on Love Island, but he’s already jetting back to South Africa for another shot at romance. Initially coupled up with Molly Marsh, he ended up with Abi Moores at Casa Amor after Molly was dumped from the show, and later Ella Barnes.

On his last time on the show, “Messy Mitch” said: “I think I went in with my heart on my sleeve the first time and got hurt and this time I am just going in to enjoy myself and if a connection happens, a connection happens. Honestly when I went in for series ten, you saw me and Molly, I went for Molly, I wanted her. And with this one, I am not going to make myself that vulnerable. I am going to play the game.”

Love Island: All Stars begins Monday 15 January at 9pm on ITV.