All the Love Island couples that are still together now

Love Island 2024 is here for another summer of sun-soaked drama.

The reality TV show, which ties the best of us to our couches every night for two months each year, sees a slew of shiny twentysomethings beamed onto our screens in the hope of finding love – and winning £50,000.

But which couples will last when they leave the villa and return to real life – and lucrative fast fashion brand deals?

If we look back at islanders past, the real world has broken what seemed like the strongest of pairings. (Who else was quietly devastated when Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham split?)

Below, we run through the Love Island couples from all the series that are still going strong.

Molly Smith and Tom Clare, All Stars 2024

Status: Living together

Crowned winners of Love Island’s first All Star season, the couple had an awkward journey in the villa as Molly was forced to share the tiny space with ex-partner Callum Jones.

Molly and Tom had been together for three years before they split, just weeks ahead of them entering as bombshells together; surprising contestants, viewers, and each other.

Last month, Molly confirmed Tom had started the process of moving in to her Manchester apartment.

Sophie Piper and Joshua Ritchie, All Stars 2024

Status: Still together

Despite rumours they’d broken up, the couple are still going strong as they celebrated Joshua’s birthday together earlier this month. During their time in the villa, they often received complaints that their journey had been “too smooth”.

They recently shared they were “taking things slowly” since telling each other they loved each other, shortly after they finished in third place.

“Still can’t get my head around not knowing you less than four months ago and now I can’t imagine life without you! I love being your best friend and I’m so lucky I get to laugh with you everyday,” wrote Sophie in a birthday post dedicated to the OG islander who appeared on the show’s first ever season.

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki, summer 2023

Status: Still together

After finishing as runners-up in last year’s summer series, Whitney has teased that the pair may move in together in a recent social media video.

The couple met during Casa Amor amid tensions between Whitney and the other half of her Love Island pairing Mehdi Edno.

Despite being fan favourites to win, the pair lost out to Jess Harding and Sammy Root in a shock finale.

Molly Marsh and Zach Noble, summer 2023

Status: Still together

After announcing that they had split, the couple have since confirmed they are back together again but aren’t putting “labels” on their relationship.

The pair had one of the most explosive arcs in last year’s summer series when Molly was brought back into the villa as a bombshell in Casa Amor despite being dumped from the island earlier in the season.

They have since confirmed they are travelling to Australia for two months following their reunion.

“They are not putting pressure on their relationship at present, or labelling it, but are very excited to go travelling around Australia together for the next few weeks,” said a rep for the couple. “They’re both really happy and enjoying each others company.”

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, winter 2023

Status: Engaged

Kai was initially coupled with Tanyel and then Olivia, before he met Sanam in Casa Amor and decided to recouple with her. The pair made it to the final together and were eventually crowned the winners.

In his exit interview, Kai said: “As soon as we get out of here, that’s when even more effort starts. You can really value someone’s time and effort when you have to put in the time and effort. That’s what I am looking forward to.”

Sanam added: “That’s something I want to work towards. I’ve spoken to Kai as well and I would love to work on building us up more on the outside and then work towards moving in together.”

Thirteen months later, the couple announced their engagement in a social media post, which showed Fagan getting down on one knee in a rowing boat.

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga, winter 2023

Status: Living together

After a tumultous journey on the show which ended in the pair admitting that they loved one another, Shaq and Tanya have proved the naysayers wrong and are still going strong outside the villa.

In September last year, they announced they would be moving in together with a post on Instagram.

“Guess there’s no escaping now,” wrote Shaq. “Have to thank God always for this next step in our lives. Looking forward to this next chapter.”

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, 2022

Status: Living together

After plenty of ups and downs in the villa, including Indiyah’s iconic “May the best heartbreaker win” moment, the couple’s flame is still burning.

Indiyah and Dami have since moved in together.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, 2022

Status: Living together

Remember when Andrew told Tasha he “licked [Coco’s] t** or whatever” on national TV? What a moment. Although at the time it nearly split the couple apart, they have since reconciled and are still together a year after leaving the villa.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, 2019

Status: Engaged with a baby

Perhaps the most famous couple to emerge from Love Island, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are still together four years after their series ended.

They moved in together in 2019 and welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Bambi early last year.

In July 2023, the couple announced they were engaged in a social media post. Fury flew Hague and his daughter out to a romantic cliff spot in Ibiza to make the romantic proposal in July last year.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, 2017

Status: Married with children

Camilla Thurlow didn’t have the best initial run in the Love Island villa, coupling up with wrong guy after wrong guy.

However, when model Jamie Jewitt came in and coupled up with her, viewers worried he might be too good to be true, but the couple kept their post-villa plans lowkey and ended up proving them all wrong.

The couple got married in 2021 and share three children including two daughters Nell and Nora, and son Brodie who they welcomed earlier this year.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever, 2017

Status: Married with children

Jess Shears and Dom Lever coupled up early on in the 2017 series, but their relationship was put to the test after Shears was kicked out by her fellow islanders. Lever followed soon after.

Their wedding was streamed live on Good Morning Britain in February 2018, before they officially tied the knot in Mykonos in October 2018.

The pair share two sons, Presley and a baby boy who was born at the end of June 2022.

Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey, 2016

Status: Married with children

Despite winning over the public’s affections with their surprisingly normal-seeming relationship (they eventually won the series two), Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey did briefly split.

Fortunately, the couple rekindled their relationship just before welcoming their first child, Freddie-George, together in 2017. They became engaged in 2018, after Massey took his partner back to the original villa the show was filmed in to propose, and they married in the summer of 2018. They now also have a daughter, Delilah, born in July 2020.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, 2016

Status: Married with a child

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen also reached the final on series two of Love Island – despite not getting off to the best of starts. The pair fancied each other when Bowen joined the villa, but he went off and spent a night in the hideaway with Zara Holland, leading to one of the show’s most memorable moments that lost Holland her Miss GB crown.

However, Buckland and Bowen were loved by the audience and became engaged soon after leaving the villa. They got married in September 2018 (becoming the first Love Island couple to do so) and now live in Essex with their french bulldogs and a horse. Their first child, Abel, was born in June 2022.