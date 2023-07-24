Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are now engaged, the formerLove Island stars announced in a sweet black-and-white video on social media.

The influencer, 24, shared a video of the proposal, which took place on a cliff in Ibiza and featured the couple’s six-month-old daughter Bambi, on her Instagram account on Sunday night (23 July).

Hague wore a strapless white jumpsuit by Alex Perry and can be seen beaming with tears of joy in her eyes as she walks towards Fury, who is holding Bambi while wearing a smart suit.

The romantic moment was emphasised with large flower arrangements dotted around the area and rose petals on the ground, where the professional boxer got on one knee to propose to Hague.

After she said yes, the couple are seen embracing and kissing Bambi as well as one another, before facing the sea view to enjoy the moment.

Hague captioned the post: “Forever. 23/07/23.”

Hague and Fury first met in 2019 while taking part in the popular ITV reality series Love Island. They came in second place, behind Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill.

Fans and friends shared messages of congratulations to the newly engaged couple, including several famous faces.

Gemma Collins wrote: “So happy for you congratulations.”

Maya Jama, who recently took over the show’s hosting duties from Laura Whitmore, said: “WE LOVE TO SEE IT! Congratulations you cuteys.”

(Getty )

Former Love Islanders Olivia Attwood, Olivia Bowen, Molly Smith, Liberty Poole, and others also expressed their happiness for Hague and Fury.

It comes after the pair sparked engagement rumours as Fury made a surprise visit to see Hague in France, where she was on a work trip. They went to Disneyland Paris and Hague wrote in the caption for her post about the surprise: “When you wish upon a star.”

Fans believe the couple may be planning a Disney-themed wedding. Their daughter Bambi is named after the 1942 Disney animated film of the same name, which is based on the 1923 novel by Austrian author Felix Salten.

Hague gave birth to the couple’s first child in January. She wrote in a post on Instagram Stories afterwards: “I can’t believe we get to keep you forever. Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me.

“It doesn’t seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment. There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.”

In June, Hague stepped down from her role as creative director at fast fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing, just shy of two years after being named for the job.

She told her followers on YouTube that she wanted to focus on motherhood and would still be working with them on collections and edits.

“Over the last few weeks, I have realised that I’m only going to get this time once with my first-born child and I’m only going to get Bambi being four months old once and I feel like I’ve had to rearrange my life a little bit and lose some commitments that I did have,” she explained.