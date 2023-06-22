Molly-Mae Hague quits PrettyLittleThing creative director role

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Molly-Mae Hague has stepped down from her creative director job at PrettyLittleThing after 22 months in the role.

The former Love Island star, 24, who was a runner-up on the fifth season of the reality TV show with boyfriend and boxer Tommy Fury in 2019, gave birth to a baby girl named Bambi in January.

After leaving the Love Island villa, Hague signed to the online fast fashion outlet PrettyLittleThing (PLT) as creative director as she became the face of the brand.

In a new Q&A video posted to YouTube, the influencer told her followers that the “chapter” had come to an end, because she wanted to focus on motherhood.

“A lot of people have been asking me about PLT creative director, how’s the role going, how’s everything going with PLT, and everything is going incredibly with PLT… I will forever have the most insane relationship with PLT… they are literally my family.”

“I am still working with them and doing collections and edits, but I have actually decided to step down as my creative director role,” she said.

“Over the last few weeks, I have realised that I’m only going to get this time once with my first-born child and I’m only going to get Bambi being four months old once and I feel like I’ve had to rearrange my life a little bit and lose some commitments that I did have.”

Hague added that she did not give herself maternity leave because her work is her “phone” but the decision to leave the role at the company was “collectively” decided with the brand.

She added: “The last thing I would want to be is in a role that I can’t fulfil right this moment.”

“There is no drama, there is absolutely no tea… nothing has gone on.”

In the video, Hague added that she did not feel prepared for motherhood and that she is unsure about how many children she will have in the future.

“Every aspect of motherhood took me by surprise,” she explained.

The job reportedly paid the influencer a large six -figure sum per annum, which adds to Hague’s streams of income including her fake tan brand Filter by Molly-Mae and partnering with different brands and companies like Beauty Works.

In April, Hague told her followers that she felt “homesick” when she left her daughter Bambi for the first time when she travelled to Nice, France for a photo shoot with PLT.

Last year, Hague was criticised for her “tone deaf” comments on wealth inequality when she said that we all have “the same 24 hours in a day”.

“I just think you’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction,” she said at the time.

“When I’ve spoken in the past I’ve been slammed a little bit, with people saying, ‘It’s easy for you to say that, you’ve not grown up in poverty, you’ve not grown up with major money struggles. So for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.”

She came under fire at the time, with one critic writing on Twitter: “Do you think the children of billionaires, attending private school & living in crime-free gated communities have the same odds at ‘making it’ as children who don’t?”

It has been reported that Molly-Mae is the richest Love Island contestant and her net worth is estimated at £6m.