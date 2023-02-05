Jump to content

Molly-Mae confirms she had a natural birth as she shares first week with Bambi

‘Biggest and best achievement of my whole entire life’

Kate Ng
Sunday 05 February 2023 09:44
Comments
Molly-Mae Hague films moment she brought daughter Bambi home from hospital

Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed she had a natural birth when she welcomed her baby girl Bambi into the world last month.

The former Love Island star, 23, shared the detail on her Instagram Stories on Saturday (4 February) as she gave her 7.1 million followers a glimpse into her and Tommy Fury’s first week as new parents.

Hague posted a photograph of three Polaroid snaps, one showing her at the start of labour, one showing baby Bambi in her hospital cot, and one of Fury leaning over the cot to kiss the newborn.

She wrote: “The start of labour [white heart emoji]. A lot of you have asked if I was able to have a natural birth as Tommy was wearing scrubs in our first pic… Yes, I was able to have a natural delivery.

“I can’t wait to tell you all about it soon. Biggest and best achievement of my whole entire life.”

In a carousel post, Hague shared a number of pictures from the first few hours of birth to the first few days at home with their new arrival.

The first photo showed her holding Bambi and kissing her forehead in front of a room full of huge balloons in the shape of red hearts, with the words “Welcome to the world, our baby girl” printed on them.

There was also a large bouquet of pink and white roses in the background, with more balloons in pink and cream shades.

(Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague)

Another photo shows Hague and Fury getting ready to bring their baby home and making sure she is comfortable in her carrier.

Fury is seen shirtless and holding Bambi close to his chest while sitting in a hospital chair in another photo, as well as multiple snaps of Hague pressing Bambi’s face to hers as she holds her tight.

In one of the snaps, a large sketch of Bambi from the 1942 animated Disney film is seen hanging on the wall.

The influencer wrote in the caption: “Taking pics of absolutely everything so we NEVER forget these days.”

The couple, who met while competing in the popular ITV dating series Love Island in 2019, welcomed their baby girl on 23 January and announced the news a week later.

Writing on her Instagram Stories about how she feels about being a mother, Hague wrote: “I can’t believe we get to keep you forever. Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me.

“It doesn’t seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment. There is no feeling like holding you in my arms, little one, my heart literally explodes.”

