Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share first photo of their newborn

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have shared the first photo of their newborn.

The pair shared a joint post on Instagram on Monday, which included a photo of Fury holding the baby as he sat next to his partner in her hospital bed. The couple captioned the post with their daughter’s birthdate, “23/01/23,” and a white heart emoji.

On her Instagram Story, Hague also shared a photo of herself cradling the newborn. In the caption, Hague opened up about the excitement and happiness she’s felt during her first week of motherhood.

“I can’t believe we get to keep you forever. Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me,” she wrote. “It doesn’t seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment. There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.”

She continued: “Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents. We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever.”

In the comments of the Instagram post, many fellow celebrities have sent their congratulations to the pair, who notably met in the villa on Love Island in 2019.

“Sobbing,” Zara McDermott, former Love Island star wrote. “Congratulations you beautiful people. You deserve all the happiness…excited for you and this new chapter.”

“Oh my…congratulations to the both of you, so beautiful,” influencer Anastasia Kingsnorth added.

Sophie Hinchliffe, a social media influencer known for her home cleaning tips, commented: “Oh my Molly…Beautiful just absolutely beautiful. Congratulations to you both, such a gorgeous family , ready to start their next chapter. Welcome to the world little one.”

Back in September 2021, Hague revealed that she and Fury were expecting their first child together. On Instagram, at the time, she shared a black and white video of her growing baby bump, with a caption that read: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

Hague also shared a video of her and Fury’s gender on Instagram in October 2022, with the caption: “OUR LITTLE...” along with a baby face and cloud emojis. The clip showed the couple popping a balloon with pink confetti in it, confirming that they were having a baby girl.

(mollymae/Instagram)

After starting their relationship in 2019, the couple moved into a multi-million pound home together in 2021 and Hague documented their home renovations on Instagram.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan in June 2021, Hague further detailed her love for Fury and her trust in their relationship.

“I do believe we’re soulmates,” she said. “My parents love him. We’re cringey and mushy, and I like it like that. We know we’re going to be together forever. People speculate that we break up all the time – if Tommy doesn’t like one of my pictures on Instagram, I get DMs asking about it. But we’re so content, like two peas in a pod.”