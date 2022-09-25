Jump to content

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury expecting first child

The couple have been dating for three years

Saman Javed
Sunday 25 September 2022 15:30
Molly-Mae finally addresses criticism after she said 'we all have 24 hours in a day'

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are expecting their first baby together.

The couple, who met on Love Island in 2019, announced the news on Instagram on Sunday (25 September).

Hague revealed her growing baby bump in a black and white video, captioned: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

The video, which appears to have been taken during the couple’s recent trip to Switzerland, shows Hague laughing as Fury kneels down to kiss her stomach.

Messages of congratulations have poured in from fans and friends.

Fellow Love Islander Montana Brown wrote: “Stop this is amazing!!!! Congratulations love birds.”

Lottie Tomlinson commented: “Omg congratulations beautiful.”

Influencer Saffron Barker wrote: “I am so happy for you both. What truly beautiful parents you will be!!!

Hague’s sister, Zoe, said the couple will make “incredible parents”.

“Love all three of you so much. You’re going to be incredible parents,” Zoe said.

Hague and Fury have been together for more than three years, after coming second place on the popular ITV dating show.

The couple recently moved into a multi-million pound home together, and Hague has been documenting the renovation process on Instagram,

Earlier this month, the pair enjoyed a trip to Switzerland with Zoe and Zoe’s partner, Danny Rae. Hague blogged some of the trip on YouTube, sharing that she and Fury had dodged an entry fee and snuck into a tour of a Lindt chocolate factory.

