Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Millionaires Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have told how they snuck into a chocolate factory tour and managed to dodge its €15 (£13.11) per head entry free.

Hague, 23, who described the snub as an “on purpose boo-boo”, was on holiday in Switzerland with her boyfriend, also 23, when she scoped out a back route onto the tour at the Lindt chocolate factory.

The former Love Islander, dressed in a black catsuit, khaki puffer jacket and cream lace-up boots, took her fans along with her on the free jaunt in her latest YouTube blog.

“C’est arriver,” she announced in garbled French as she walked through what appeared to be an underground carpark.

From there, Hague and Fury wound their way up a staircase to the entrance. Upon ascent, the delighted YouTuber exclaimed she could “smell the chocolate.”

The Love Island duo climb the stairs up to the Lindt chocolate factory (Molly-Mae Hague/ YouTube)

The reality star then turned her camera round to allow viewers to marvel at the enormous chocolate fountain which the ecstatic-looking Fury, donning a grey hoodie, said he hoped to lick.

Hague gives viewers a sneak peek at the towering chocolate fountain inside the factory (Molly-Mae Hague/ YouTube)

Explaining their joining the tour, Hague explained: “Basically, we were going to pay to have the chocolate tour, which is what we’re on now, but we were just wandering around the unpaid part and we managed to get in the tour through the exit.”

Fury adds: “Basically, we got on the tour for nix,” which his girlfriend explains means “for free”.

“I don’t know why there was nobody on the exit guarding the exit so that no-one could come in,” Hague continues. “I don’t know why everyone just doesn’t do that. We just walked in the exit.”

The reality star speaks to camera on her free jaunt around the chocolate factory (Molly-Mae Hague/ YouTube)

The Pretty Little Thing creative director said she thought the tour could be costly due to the amount of free chocolate on offer to paying customers.

After the tour ended, the couple decided not to purchase any more choclate from the gift shop having had their fill inside the facility already.

Fury described the experience as “absolutely satisfying”.

The Independent has contacted Hague and Fury for comment.