Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury dodge £13 entry fee for chocolate factory in ‘on purpose boo-boo’

The ‘Love Island’ stars said they snuck in through the exit

Emily Atkinson
Thursday 22 September 2022 10:48
Comments
Molly-Mae finally addresses criticism after she said 'we all have 24 hours in a day'

Millionaires Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have told how they snuck into a chocolate factory tour and managed to dodge its €15 (£13.11) per head entry free.

Hague, 23, who described the snub as an “on purpose boo-boo”, was on holiday in Switzerland with her boyfriend, also 23, when she scoped out a back route onto the tour at the Lindt chocolate factory.

The former Love Islander, dressed in a black catsuit, khaki puffer jacket and cream lace-up boots, took her fans along with her on the free jaunt in her latest YouTube blog.

“C’est arriver,” she announced in garbled French as she walked through what appeared to be an underground carpark.

Recommended

From there, Hague and Fury wound their way up a staircase to the entrance. Upon ascent, the delighted YouTuber exclaimed she could “smell the chocolate.”

The Love Island duo climb the stairs up to the Lindt chocolate factory

(Molly-Mae Hague/ YouTube)

The reality star then turned her camera round to allow viewers to marvel at the enormous chocolate fountain which the ecstatic-looking Fury, donning a grey hoodie, said he hoped to lick.

Hague gives viewers a sneak peek at the towering chocolate fountain inside the factory

(Molly-Mae Hague/ YouTube)

Explaining their joining the tour, Hague explained: “Basically, we were going to pay to have the chocolate tour, which is what we’re on now, but we were just wandering around the unpaid part and we managed to get in the tour through the exit.”

Fury adds: “Basically, we got on the tour for nix,” which his girlfriend explains means “for free”.

“I don’t know why there was nobody on the exit guarding the exit so that no-one could come in,” Hague continues. “I don’t know why everyone just doesn’t do that. We just walked in the exit.”

The reality star speaks to camera on her free jaunt around the chocolate factory

(Molly-Mae Hague/ YouTube)

The Pretty Little Thing creative director said she thought the tour could be costly due to the amount of free chocolate on offer to paying customers.

Recommended

After the tour ended, the couple decided not to purchase any more choclate from the gift shop having had their fill inside the facility already.

Fury described the experience as “absolutely satisfying”.

The Independent has contacted Hague and Fury for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in