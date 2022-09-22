Khloe Kardashian on the moment she found out about Tristan Thompson’s other baby

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that her ex-partner Tristan Thompson knew he had fathered a child with another woman while they were trying for a second baby.

The reality star claimed that Thompson, who was found to have fathered a baby boy with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols while he and Khloe were still dating, kept silent about the situation when the couple began transferring embryos.

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family also expressed their disappointment and anger in Thompson during the first episode of The Kardashians‘ second season.

Khloe, 38, said in the episode that she and Thompson began the embryo transfer for their second child before Thanksgiving in November 2021 and she “found out about Tristan’s situation the first week of December”.

In a confessional, she said: “I want to keep this private for my loved ones as long as possible. I can’t hear about this for months, about what an idiot I am, what a dumb f*** I am… I can’t even begin to think about that.”

Khloe and Thompson’s on-again-off-again relationship, which began in 2016, has been marked by his numerous infidelities. They share a four-year-old daughter True and welcomed their second child via surrogate in August.

They reconciled their relationship in October 2021, but it was confirmed through a paternity test in January 2022 that Thompson had had a baby with Nichols.

When the latest episode of The Kardashians was filmed, Khloe had not gone public with the news that she was expecting another baby via surrogate.

“I’m very scared,” she added in the confessional. “It’s very scary. I think I’m emotionally equipped but… I have to brace myself for when this goes public because everyone is so mean… and you want to protect this innocent being who had nothing to do with this.”

Elsewhere in the episode, which aired on Thursday (22 September), younger sister Kylie Jenner told the cameras: “I hate that she’s sad… I love my sister, and I hate that she’s going through this.

“I’m just really disappointed in Tristan. I think it’s really f***ed up that he knew he had another baby on the way,” she added.

“It makes me really uncomfortable… this is just unforgiveable in my books.”

Thompson and Khloe are no longer together. Following the result of his paternity test, he issued a statement on Instagram apologising to her and asking for forgiveness.

He wrote: “I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” Thompson continued.