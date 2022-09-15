Kris and Kylie Jenner cut courgette ‘like Kendall’ in new clip: ‘This is genetic’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kris and Kylie Jenner have shown off their cooking and cocktail-making skills in a new clip for Vogue that pokes fun at sister Kendall’s approach to food preparation.

The matriarch and youngest daughter of the Kardashian clan can be seen making dirty martinis and pasta primavera, before joking about Kendall’s questionable approach to cutting a courgette.

The reality TV stars begin chopping vegetables as part of their “Kris Jenner pasta Primavera” dish, when the 25-year-old turns to her mother and says, “Should we cut it like Kendall?”

In a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner attempted to cut up a cucumber after the elder Kardashian asked her daughter if she’d like the chef to make her a snack.

“I’m making it myself,” she replied. “Just gotta chop up some cucumber. It’s pretty easy.”

The 26-year-old placed the vegetable on the cutting board, stating that she was “kind of scared”, before saying to the cameras: “I definitely am not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me.”

The model then proceeded to cross her arms over one another, while holding the knife in one hand and the end of the cucumber with the other, prompting widespread disbelief and hilarity from viewers.

In the new clip, Kylie attempts to recreate Kendall’s unorthodox approach to chopping vegetables.

Loading....

In response, Kris laughs and says: “You know what, this is genetic.”

“Genetic? I don't cut things like this,” Kylie states, before appearing to come round to her sibling’s unconventional style.

“Kendall is on to something,” she says. “Like, this feels really good.”

It’s not the first time Kylie has teased her older sister about the viral incident.

Just days after the episode aired, Kylie posted a video of her and Kendall to TikTok captioned: “Me and cucumber girl”.

Older sister Khloe also commented on Kendall’s reaction to the controversial incident during an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

“Oh, my God, she’s, like, not happy about that,” she said. “I feel so bad.”

“I’m like, ‘Kendall, god is fair. You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes, god bless. And you can’t cut a f***ing cucumber’.”

She continued: “The world is good. Because she’s like … how can you be this f***ing perfect? She has this perfect life, this perfect dog, she’s a gazelle of a human being, she walks the runway, she’s all these amazing things. You can’t cut a f***ing cucumber?!”