Kris and Kylie Jenner are being called out online for their reactions to doing a day of “normal” people activities.

In the seventh episode of The Kardashians, which premiered 26 May, the mother-daughter duo were driving in the car when a pregnant Kylie said to her mom: “I just want to do normal things with you.”

In an effort to be normal, the two proceeded to shop for their own groceries, pump their own gas, and visit a car wash. After Kris admitted that she hadn’t been to a grocery store in two years, the pair pulled up to Vintage Grocers in Malibu, where Kylie and Kris even found excitement in deciding who would push the shopping cart.

Despite it being two years since the 66-year-old matriarch shopped for her own groceries, she still remembered to never leave the basket in the parking lot. Kris told her daughter: “Okay, you have to go put the basket back, remember? Don’t be the customer that just leaves the basket in the middle of the parking lot.”

Then they went to a gas station and a car wash, where Kris said: “This is like Disneyland. We have to bring the kids here.”

While Kris and Kylie had a blast doing their day of “normal” errands, the scene caused quite a stir online, with some people calling the family out for their privilege.

“Kylie and Kris really called the drive-thru car wash a tourist attraction, rich people really do live on another planet,” one person tweeted.

“Watching Kylie and Kris Jenner have a day of fun doing sh*t like grocery shopping and pumping their own gas has me cringing so much lol like almost as bad as Kendall cutting the cucumber last week,” another viewer said.

Someone else tweeted: “Kylie and Kris calling going to the grocery store and checking out and filling their cart an experience is the most white rich privileged thing I’ve seen”.

“Kris and Kylie calling going to the grocery store an experience and going to a carwash a tourist attraction is the most disgusting thing I’ve watched today,” another one said.

However, some fans defended Kris and Kylie’s “normal” people day and appreciated the mother-daughter pair for their authenticity.

“I’m sorry but that scene where Kylie and Kris realise their ‘dream’, decide to do normal life things and go grocery shopping on their own is top tier television,” said one fan.

“I love the way Kris and Kylie don’t even try to pretend like they’re normal and actually having fun doing normal things and seem so genuine whereas Kendall tries to act like she’s so relatable but she’s actually the least relatable,” another claimed.

“Kris Jenner is a self-made woman,” tweeted someone else. “If she forgot how to use a credit card or what a car wash does, let it go and laugh. With her guidance, all her kids are rich. Wish she was my mom.”

The moment was reminiscent of another scene from The Kardashians that had people checking the famous family’s privilege. In episode two, Kris was called out by fans for yelling at a driver to close the trunk of the car. Khloe Kardashian, who was seated beside her mom in the car, corrected Kris for yelling, informing her: “You’re yelling at a f***ing guy,” and, “It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.”

“Just watched the new episode of #TheKardashians - Kris Jenner yelling at the car driver to close the trunk, very rudely...her privilege just jumped out,” tweeted one fan after the episode premiered. “That behaviour is so yucky, to talk to someone like they’re beneath you...so cringe!”

New episodes of The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.