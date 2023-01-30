Love Island contestants were in shock as they discovered that Tom and Ellie had shared a “secret” kiss on the villa terrace.

The pair were seen kissing on Sunday (29 January) just metres above unsuspecting Olivia, who had expressed an interest in getting to know the footballer.

Elsewhere in the “first look” clip for Monday night’s episode, Ron gets to know new islander Samie after reconciling with Lana.

Footage shows the financial advisor telling the latest bombshell that she “hits the mark” for him.

