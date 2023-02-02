Molly Mae and Tommy Fury lovingly cuddle newborn daughter

Molly May has shared an adorable video of herself and Tommy Fury lovingly cuddling their newborn daughter, Bambi.

The new parents appear to be totally loved up in the clip which the former Love Islandstar shared with her Instagram followers.

Many fans have taken to social media to comment on the choice of naming the baby after a Disney character.

One tweet said her full name, Bambi Fury, “sounds like a Tarantino-esque revenge sequel” to the animated film.

The little girl was born on 23 January.

