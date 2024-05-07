Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride was put on the spot about NHS waiting lists as he was grilled on changes to benefits in the UK.

The Tory minister was grilled on the government’s WorkWell scheme, which includes a review of payments to people with mental health conditions, when he appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (7 May).

Presenter Susana grilled Mr Stride after a woman was forced to pay for her own hip replacement as she could not wait 18 months for surgery and could not work because of the pain.

Mr Stride replied: “I can’t comment on the specific example.”