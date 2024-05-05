Leicester City lift trophy as fans light streets up blue during victory parade

Leicester City players lifted the Championship trophy during their parade for thousands of fans, as they celebrate being promoted into the Premier League.

An open-top bus greeted fans, with Jamie Vardy catching a can of lager thrown up by one of the supporters below.

The words ‘Straight Back Up’ were written across the side of the bus, nodding to a fan chant that became an unofficial motto for the squad, spurring them on to make a comeback from the Championship.