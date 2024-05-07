Princess Beatrice breaks silence on mother Sarah Ferguson’s cancer diagnosis

Princess Beatrice has given an update on her mother Sarah Ferguson following her skin cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Beatrice said the Duchess of York is doing “really well” after she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in January.

Her diagnosis came less than a year after she underwent surgery for breast cancer.

Appearing on This Morning on Monday (6 May), Beatrice gave an update on her mother.

She said: “She is doing really well. She’s had a bumpy health scare last year, but all clear now.

“At 64 she is thriving and coming into her own.”