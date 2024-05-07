Erik ten Hag acknowledged Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace was the lowest point of their season so far but insisted he remained the right man to turn around the fortunes of the club.

Injury-hit United suffered their heaviest loss of the campaign as Michael Olise, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, run amok at Selhurst Park with a dazzling two-goal display.

Olise broke the deadlock in the 12th minute and made it 4-0 with 24 minutes left, while Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell were on target in between for Oliver Glasner’s team.